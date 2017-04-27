ISTANBUL All 78 crew members of a Russian navy vessel that sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Thursday after colliding with a livestock ship have been rescued by the Turkish coast guard and are in good health, Turkish transport minister Ahmet Arslan said.

Speaking to broadcaster A Haber by telephone, Arslan said the navy ship sank after the collision which was caused by fog and poor weather. The other vessel only suffered minor damage.

The Russian personnel would be returned to Russian authorities, the minister said.

Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, which cuts through Istanbul, is one of the world's most important waterways for transit of oil and grains. The 17-mile waterway connects the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

