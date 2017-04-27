Modi, marking three years in power, opens India's longest bridge
GUWAHATI, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking three years in power, on Friday inaugurated the country's longest bridge that spans the vast Brahmaputra River in Assam.
ISTANBUL A Russian ship which collided on Thursday with a Togo-flagged livestock vessel has sunk, Turkey's coastal safety authority said. It said all 78 personnel had been evacuated from the ship.
Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.