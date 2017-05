ISTANBUL Gunfire continued to resound inside an art gallery in the Turkish capital Ankara where the Russian ambassador was shot on Monday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

It said there were reports that the assailant had entered the gallery with a police ID and had opened fire on the ambassador as he made a speech. A photo broadcast on TV showed two people lying on the ground in the gallery.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)