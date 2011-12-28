ANKARA Dec 28 Turkey and Russia have reached agreement on the award of a final construction permit for the South Stream pipeline which will carry Russian gas from the Black Sea to Europe, Turkish government officials told Reuters.

They said agreement was reached in Ankara on Tuesday in talks between Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz and executives from Russia's Gazprom and a memorandum of agreement on it was planned to be signed in Moscow on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun)