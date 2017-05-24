BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 24 Turkey is limiting imports of sunflower oil from Russia, Russian state news agency RIA cited Mikhail Maltsev, head of Russia's Oil and Fats Union, as saying on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei