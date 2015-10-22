ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish Sabanci Holding's energy group chief said a planned initial public offering for its energy unit Enerjisa is likely to be in the third quarter of 2017 at the earliest.

The company was aiming to reduce its debt level until the planned float, Mehmet Gocmen told reporters late on Wednesday. "Our target is to reduce the level of debt-to-EBITDA to below 4 times from the current 6-7 times," he said.

A flotation of shares in Enerjisa, a power producer in which German utility E.ON owns a 50 percent stake, has been repeatedly postponed. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)