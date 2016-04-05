Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe posts unchanged Q1 loss
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Tuesday an unchanged loss in the first quarter and a jump in funds from operations.
ISTANBUL, April 5 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its Enerjisa energy unit as early as the end of next year, the head of Sabanci's energy business said on Tuesday.
Mehmet Gocmen also told reporters that the amount of the shares to be sold in an IPO was yet to be decided. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Tuesday an unchanged loss in the first quarter and a jump in funds from operations.
May 23 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments: