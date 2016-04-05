ISTANBUL, April 5 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its Enerjisa energy unit as early as the end of next year, the head of Sabanci's energy business said on Tuesday.

Mehmet Gocmen also told reporters that the amount of the shares to be sold in an IPO was yet to be decided. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)