BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkey's Sabanci is targeting 4.5 billion lira ($1.26 billion) of investment this year, with a large portion of it to be dedicated to boosting production capacity, Sabanci Holding Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference evaluating last year and this year, Kurtul said 1 billion of the planned investment was going to be spent on technology. ($1 = 3.5681 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)