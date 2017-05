Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik answers a question during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin/Files

ANKARA Turkey hopes to sign a major defence export deal with Saudi Arabia, Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Wednesday, describing the potential deal as one of the biggest for Turkey's defence industry.

Speaking at a conference for defence and aviation industry exporters in Ankara, Isik said Turkey hoped to reach an agreement over the deal soon. He gave no further details.

