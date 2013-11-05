BRIEF-Valsef Capital responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions
* Valsef Capital - responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions
ISTANBUL Nov 5 Turkish defence and electronics company Aselsan said on Tuesday it had signed a telecommunications systems deal with Saudi Arabia.
Deliveries under the deal would be made in the years 2014-2016, Aselsan said in its statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Valsef Capital - responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions
* Successfully launched an inaugural 600 million euros ($652.5 million) bond issue, maturing in 2024, with an annual coupon of 1.500 percent
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will announce that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will oversee a broad effort to overhaul the federal government, a White House official confirmed.