UPDATE 1-German dwelling permits drop in first quarter of 2017
* Against trend, approvals for apartment buildings rise (Adds quotes, data details, reaction from construction association)
ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish authorities barred cars from entering and leaving Istanbul's main Ataturk Airport on Sunday after police fired shots when a motorcycle refused an order to stop, CNN Turk said.
One of the two men was wounded and the second was still being sought by police, the private broadcaster reported. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Grant McCool)
* Against trend, approvals for apartment buildings rise (Adds quotes, data details, reaction from construction association)
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.