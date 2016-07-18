Turkish Supporters are silhouetted against a screan showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has extended an order for fighter jets to patrol air space over Istanbul and Ankara into Monday and has banned military helicopters from taking off in Istanbul, a source in his office said.

The air force was given orders to shoot down any military helicopters over Istanbul, the source said. The move comes after rebel soldiers commandeered helicopters, jets and tanks on Friday night in a failed coup attempt.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Gareth Jones)