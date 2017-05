ISTANBUL Turkish police on Saturday apprehended Alparslan Altan, a member of the country's top court and the most senior judicial figure among scores detained so far following an attempted military coup, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

Authorities are also rounding up soldiers across the country following an attempted coup by military officers late on Friday.

