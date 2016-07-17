Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
ANKARA The chief military assistant to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ali Yazici, was detained on Sunday in relation with the failed coup that attempted to topple the government, broadcaster CNN Turk said.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.