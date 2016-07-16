UPDATE 3-N.Korea says missile tests warhead guidance, ready for deployment
* U.S., Japan warn of more economic pressure on N.Korea (Adds S.Korea military, unification ministry, Japan reaction)
ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkish authorities have detained 1,563 military personnel across the country after a coup attempt overnight by a faction of the military, an official told Reuters.
The soldiers attempted to use tanks and attack helicopters to overthrow the government.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* U.S., Japan warn of more economic pressure on N.Korea (Adds S.Korea military, unification ministry, Japan reaction)
* No frontline staff, pilots or cabin crew to be affected (Recasts, adds analyst comment, Singapore Airlines review)