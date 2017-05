Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by him and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against last month's failed military coup... REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have detained a total of 35,022 people in relation to last month's abortive coup attempt, a senior Turkish official said on Thursday.

Just over half of those detained, or 17,740 people, have since been formally arrested, the official said. A further 11,597 people have been released while 5,685 remain in custody, the official said.

(Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)