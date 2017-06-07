(Adds Amnesty International interview)
ANKARA/GENEVA, June 7 Turkish authorities
detained 60 soldiers on Wednesday and issued detention orders
for another 128 people in operations targeting the network of a
Muslim cleric the government blames for last year's failed coup,
local media reported.
Some 50,000 people have been arrested since the failed
putsch in July and around 150,000 dismissed or suspended,
including soldiers, police, teachers and public servants, over
alleged links with the movement of U.S-based cleric Fethullah
Gulen.
Authorities detained the soldiers in raids focused on the
central Turkish province of Konya and 32 other provinces, the
Hurriyet daily said.
Separately, the state-run Anadolu Agency said detention
orders had been issued for 128 people with ties to the
publishing company Kaynak Holding, which was linked to the Gulen
movement before authorities seized it.
Hundreds of firms like Kaynak, many of them smaller
provincial businesses, were seized by authorities in the
post-coup crackdown and are now run by government-appointed
administrators.
Of the 128 people being sought, Anadolu said 39 people had
been detained so far in an operation carried out in Istanbul and
seven other provinces.
There was no official comment on the detentions.
AMNESTY CHAIR DETAINED
On Tuesday, authorities detained the local chair of Amnesty
International, Taner Kilic, and 22 other lawyers in the Aegean
coastal province of Izmir for suspected links to Gulen's
network, the rights group said.
Salil Shetty, head of Amnesty International, told Reuters in
an interview that the organisation was calling for the release
of Taner and the 22 lawyers, and said they should be provided
with the necessary legal support.
"It's a very non-transparent operation the way in which they
function," he said, referring to Turkish authorities. "We don't
see a direct connection with Amnesty International on this
issue, it's a much broader problem."
Shetty said it was not clear what evidence Turkish
authorities had against Taner that would link him to Gulen's
network, but added Amnesty International was fighting the
decision.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania
since 1999, has denied involvement in the coup and condemned it.
The scope of the purges, which have also seen more than 130
media outlets shut down and some 150 journalists jailed, has
unnerved rights groups and Turkey's Western allies, who fear
President Tayyip Erdogan is using the coup as a pretext to
muzzle dissent and purge opponents.
Turkish officials, however, say the crackdown is necessary
due to the gravity of the coup attempt which killed 240 people
on July 15.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara and Tom Miles in Geneva;
Editing by David Dolan and Adrian Croft)