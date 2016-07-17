ISTANBUL The commander of the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey that is used by the U.S. and other coalition partners has been detained for complicity in the attempted coup, a government official said on Sunday.

General Bekir Ercan Van was detained, the official said. Incirlik is used by the United States and other coalition partners in the fight against Islamic State militants in Syria.

