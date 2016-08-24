ISTANBUL Aug 24 Three Turkish soldiers were
wounded on Wednesday in an armed attack on their military
vehicle near the southern resort city of Antalya, Dogan news
agency said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack that
occurred in the Beldibi region west of Antalya, Dogan said.
Beldibi, situated along the Mediterranean coast, is a key
tourist area full of dozens of hotels and resorts.
Kurdish militants frequently target security forces in
Turkey. On Wednesday, Turkey launched air strikes against
Islamic State across the border in Syria in a bid to cleanse the
militant group from its borders.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)