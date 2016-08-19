ISTANBUL Aug 19 Turkish authorities detained 29
inspectors on Friday from the BDDK banking watchdog for
"irregular inspections," broadcaster CNN Turk reported, in what
appeared to be the latest round-up related to the failed July 15
coup.
Turkey has so far detained around 40,000 people in its
investigation following the coup bid, which it blames on
followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has
denied the charge. Around half of those detained have been
formally arrested.
The investigation has also lead to a sweeping purge of the
military, civil service, police, and judicary, with nearly
80,000 removed from public duty in post-coup purges.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David
Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey)