BRIEF-Ipopema Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 558,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
ANKARA Aug 10 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday banks should not be operating with high interest rates at such a time and that Turkey would act against banks who "go in the wrong direction" on interest rates and loans policy.
In a speech to members of Turkey's exporters assembly, Erdogan said he would consider it as "treason" if banks do not "pave the way for investors", saying he would discuss the issue with the prime minister and assess the situation with the financial sector. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Seda Sezer, Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.