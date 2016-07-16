ISTANBUL A military helicopter opened fire over the Turkish capital Ankara, a Reuters witness said, as witnesses heard an explosion in the capital after the military announced that it had launched a coup to take over the government.

The military earlier said in a statement it was taking control of the government in order to return it to democracy. President Tayyip Erdogan and government officials have said the coup lacks broad support within the military. Erdogan has called on his supporters to take to the streets in defiance.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)