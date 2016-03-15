ISTANBUL, March 15 Turkish police on Tuesday shut Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge, a key transport link spanning Asia and Europe, to traffic and were searching a suspicious vehicle, broadcasters CNN Turk and NTV reported.

Live footage of the bridge showed a series of white vehicles parked behind another lone white sedan near the European exit. Bomb disposal experts were near the vehicle, CNN Turk reported.

Turkey is on edge after a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Ankara killed 37 people on Sunday. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)