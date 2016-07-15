LONDON, July 15 Britain's government said on Friday it was "concerned by events" in Turkey where the country's military said it had seized power but the prime minister said an attempted coup would fail.

"We are concerned by events unfolding in Ankara and Istanbul," a British foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

"Our embassy is monitoring the situation closely. Given the current uncertainty we advise British nationals to avoid public places, remain vigilant and monitor the FCO (Foreign & Commonwealth Office) website for travel advice."

