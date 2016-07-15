BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
LONDON, July 15 Britain's government said on Friday it was "concerned by events" in Turkey where the country's military said it had seized power but the prime minister said an attempted coup would fail.
"We are concerned by events unfolding in Ankara and Istanbul," a British foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
"Our embassy is monitoring the situation closely. Given the current uncertainty we advise British nationals to avoid public places, remain vigilant and monitor the FCO (Foreign & Commonwealth Office) website for travel advice."
SANTIAGO, May 18 Chile's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 2.50 percent on Thursday, a more rapid rate of easing than the market had expected, as it looks to address sluggish growth in the top copper exporter.