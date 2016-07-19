LONDON, July 19 Turkey should maintain its democratic institutions and the rule of law in the wake of a failed coup last week, British Foreign Office junior minister Alan Duncan said on Tuesday.

Turkey has carried out a deep purge of the army, police and judiciary after the abortive military uprising on Friday in which at least 232 people were killed.

"We encourage Turkey to maintain its democratic institutions and the rule of a law as a fundamental part of NATO's value agenda," Duncan told parliament, adding that he would visit Ankara on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)