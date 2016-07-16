LONDON, July 16 British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he had spoken to his counterpart in Turkey to underline the UK's support for the country's democratic elected government following an attempted military coup there.

"Just spoken to #Turkey foreign minister @MevlutCavusoglu. I underlined #UK support for the democratic elected government & institutions," Johnson said on his Twitter account.

An attempted Turkish military coup appeared to crumble on Saturday after crowds answered President Tayyip Erdogan's call to take to the streets to support him.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)