Policemen protect a soldier from the mob after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA The death toll from an attempted coup by Turkish soldiers overnight has risen to 90, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday, with 1,154 people wounded.

A faction of the military attempted to overthrow the government late on Friday, using tanks and helicopters and blocking bridges and taking over some media outlets.

(Reporting by Gulsen Sokaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)