ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain tight monetary policy given inflation expectations, after cutting interest rates for the fifth straight month in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's call for cheap credit.

The bank also said in a statement that it would take measured steps toward policy simplification.

It cut the overnight lending rate, the highest of the multiple rates it uses to set policy, by 25 basis points to 8.75 percent. It kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)