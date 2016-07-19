UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain tight monetary policy given inflation expectations, after cutting interest rates for the fifth straight month in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's call for cheap credit.
The bank also said in a statement that it would take measured steps toward policy simplification.
It cut the overnight lending rate, the highest of the multiple rates it uses to set policy, by 25 basis points to 8.75 percent. It kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
BEIJING, May 15 China's factory output growth cooled, rising 6.5 percent in April from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent in the first four months this year - both outcomes were worse than expectations.