ISTANBUL The armed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said on Tuesday it was behind the killing of an official in Turkey's governing AK Party, the second such shooting in as many days in the country's restive southeast.

Deryan Aktert, who headed the AKP branch in Diyarbakir's Dicle district, was shot and killed in his office late on Monday, the provincial governor's office said.

The PKK's armed wing said on its website militants had targeted Aktert for his cooperation with the state in its fight against the PKK, listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)