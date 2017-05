ISTANBUL Turkey has captured a key aide to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric that it blames for a military coup attempt, a presidency official said on Saturday.

Halis Hanci, described as cleric Fethullah Gulen's right-hand man, apparently entered Turkey two days before the abortive coup, the presidency official told reporters.

