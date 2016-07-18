(Repeats July 17 story with no change to text)
July 17 A failed Turkish military coup attempt
briefly closed the Bosphorus Strait to shipping traffic on
Saturday, reminding the world of Turkey's huge and growing
importance as a transit route for commodities between Russia,
Central Asia and Europe.
Turkish authorities thwarted a coup by rebels to topple
President Tayyip Erdogan.
Below are the key facts about Turkey's role as a major
transit country for oil and grains, as well as a significant
consumer of commodities such as natural gas and gold.
THE BOSPHORUS
The Bosphorus is one of the world's most important
chokepoints for the maritime transit of oil. Over 3 percent of
global supply or 3 million barrels per day, mainly from Russia
and the Caspian Sea, passes through the 17-mile waterway that
connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and eventually to
the Mediterranean.
The route, which also ships vast amounts of grains from
Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan to world markets, was closed for
several hours on Saturday for security reasons.
Around one-quarter of the world's grain exports are shipped from
Black Sea ports.
Only half a mile wide at the narrowest point, the Turkish
Straits are among the world's most difficult waterways.
About 48,000 vessels transit the straits each year, making
this area one of the world's busiest maritime gateways,
according to the U.S. government. Commercial shipping has the
right of free passage through the straits in peacetime, although
Turkey claims the right to impose regulations for safety and
environmental purposes.
CASPIAN SEA ROUTE
Pipelines bypass the Bosphorus by carrying around 0.7
million bpd of oil from Caspian Sea countries such as Azerbaijan
and Kazakhstan directly to Turkey's export terminals on the
Mediterranean, such as the port of Ceyhan.
A BP-led group operating oil and gas pipelines
running from Azerbaijan to Turkey via Georgia said there had
been no disruption to shipments.
KURDISH OIL FLOWS, IRAN
Ceyhan is also the final destination for an oil pipeline
running from Iraqi Kurdistan and carrying some 0.5 million bpd.
A source close to Kurdish oil export operations said they were
flowing as usual.
Turkey also receives gas and some petrochemical products
from neighbouring Iran. Iranian Mehr news agency said Iran had
temporarily stopped exports of petrochemical products to Turkey
due to a closure of the border between the two countries.
ENERGY CONSUMER
Besides its transit role, Turkey is also a very important
consumer of commodities in its own right. It is one of the top
five gas users in Europe, on a par with France.
Turkey refines slightly less than 1 million bpd of oil,
making it one of the top seven consumers in Europe, on a par
with the Netherlands. It oil comes from Iraq, the Caspian Sea,
Iran and Russia. Turkey takes its gas mainly from Russia,
Azerbaijan and Iran.
GRAINS AND GOLD
Turkey is the second-largest importer of Russian wheat after
Egypt. It bought 3 million tonnes from July 2015 to May 2016.
It also imports barley and corn via Russia's Black Sea
ports.
In total, Turkey is forecast to import 4.3 million tonnes of
wheat in the current 2015/16 season, down from 5.95 million in
2014/15.
It is also forecast to import 900,000 tonnes of corn (maize)
in 2015/16, down from 2.36 million in 2014/15. The drop
reflects a rise in domestic production.
Turkey is one of the top 10 gold markets in the world, with
demand reaching 72 tonnes (around $3 billion) in 2015, according
to data from the World Gold Council.
Gold is a traditional investment for many Turks seeking to
hedge against sharp fluctuations in their currency.
