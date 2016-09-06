ANKARA, Sept 6 Companies linked to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating July's failed coup, represent a risk to Turkey's banking sector of 4.2 billion lira ($1.4 billion), Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Tuesday.

Canikli said at a meeting with bankers in the Turkish capital that this figure could rise to 5 billion lira including associated risks. Gulen has denied involvement in the failed coup. ($1 = 2.9409 liras) (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)