ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Turkey's bank regulator has
taken control of Boydak Holding, which features in the Fortune
500 list of top Turkish firms, after the state said it would
manage or sell off firms linked to a religious movement it
blames for a failed coup, the Dogan News Agency said on Tuesday.
A court in the central Turkish town of Kayseri, where Boydak
is based, ordered the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) to
take control of the company due to allegations it financially
backed Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric whose followers the
government said staged the July 15 attempted putsch, Dogan said.
TMSF was not immediately available to comment.
Mustafa Boydak, chairman of Boydak Holding and the head of
the Kayseri Chamber of Industry, wrote on Twitter the company
would pursue its legal rights and denied wrongdoing.
He is being investigated over the coup plot and was freed
last month after being briefly detained.
The court last month ordered state-appointed administrators
to run Boydak. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday
firms believed to have links with Gulen that are seized will be
managed or sold by TMSF under a post-coup emergency decree.
More than 240 people were killed trying to prevent the
military takeover, while at least 100 coup plotters were also
killed. President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to choke off
businesses linked to Gulen, describing his schools, firms and
charities as "nests of terrorism."
Closely held Boydak, which has interests in textiles, home
furnishings, chemicals, steel and logistics, had sales of 6.9
billion lira ($2.3 billion) last year. Fortune magazine said it
ranked 487 on its list of Turkey's biggest companies in 2016.
Boydak was established in 1957 and was part of the so-called
Anatolian tigers phenomenon: businesses that transformed
Turkey's conservative and poor heartland during economic
liberalisation beginning in the 1980s.
The TMSF is primarily tasked with managing funds related to
troubled banks and has occasionally taken over non-financial
assets held by banks or their owners.
($1 = 2.95 liras)
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Edmund Blair and
Mark Potter)