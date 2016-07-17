ISTANBUL The government's control has been restored across Turkey and although a few groups of coup plotters are holding out in Istanbul, they no longer pose a risk, a senior official told Reuters on Sunday.

There are also a few important members of the military who have not been captured, the official said, adding that they looked likely to be caught soon.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and David Dolan, Editing by Angus MacSwan)