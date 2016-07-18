ANKARA A Turkish soldier opened fire outside the main courthouse in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday before being detained, a presidency official said, adding that no casualties had been reported.

Tensions are running high in Turkey following a failed military coup late on Friday which resulted in the deaths of more than 290 people. Turkish authorities say they now have the situation fully under control but say there is still a small number of soldiers at large who backed the failed coup.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Gareth Jones)