Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and others pray at a funeral service for a victim of a thwarted coup in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. EUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA It is not correct to make a hasty decision about the death penalty, but Turkey cannot ignore the demands of its own people, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday.

Crowds at rallies have repeatedly called for the death penalty for the plotters of a failed coup that attempted to topple the government on Friday night. Turkey outlawed capital punishment in line with its efforts to join the European Union.

Yildirim also said in his comments following a cabinet meeting that reinstating the death penalty would require constitutional change.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)