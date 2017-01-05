Alberta says committed to seeing Trans Mountain pipeline to completion
TORONTO, May 30 Alberta's provincial government said on Tuesday that it remained "steadfastly committed" to seeing the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline through to completion.
ISTANBUL Jan 5 Turkish police detained the chief legal advisor and a former chief executive of Dogan Holding on Thursday, the conglomerate said, as part of a probe into followers of a U.S.-based cleric blamed for a failed July coup.
Dogan - which has interests in media, finance, energy and tourism and owns newspaper Hurriyet and broadcaster CNN Turk - said the raids were only on the personal offices and homes of the two individuals and that its operations were unaffected.
Last month another Dogan Holding executive, Barbaros Muratoglu, was remanded in custody on an accusation of "aiding a terror group" as part of an investigation into the exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and his followers. Ankara refers to the group as the "Gulenist Terror Organisation".
In its statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Dogan said Thursday's detentions were part of the same investigation.
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.