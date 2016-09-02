ISTANBUL, Sept 2 Companies seized by the Turkish
authorities because of suspected links to the religious movement
blamed for a failed coup will be managed or sold by the state's
TMSF Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, Prime Minister Binali
Yildirim said on Friday.
Turkey launched a crackdown on companies it suspects of
links to sympathisers of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric
the government blames for masterminding the July 15 putsch.
The prime minister also said ratings agencies should not
take rash decisions about Turkey's credit rating. Fitch lowered
its outlook on Turkey to negative from stable last month, while
Moody's said on July 18 it was putting its rating on review for
a possible downgrade to junk status.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing
by Nick Tattersall)