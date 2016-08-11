ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkey has cancelled the work
permits of 27,424 people working in the education sector as part
of its investigations into the movement of the U.S.-based cleric
it blames for a failed military coup, Education Minister Ismet
Yilmaz said on Thursday.
"27,424 personnel working in institutions and schools as
part of the parallel state structure have had their work permits
cancelled," Yilmaz told reporters in comments broadcast on
several Turkish television channels.
"These personnel will not be allowed to work in public or
private education institutions again."
The "parallel structure" is a term used by government
officials to refer to the network of Gulen's followers within
state institutions. The cleric has denied involvement in the
coup or plotting against the state.
