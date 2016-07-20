ISTANBUL, July 20 Turkey's education ministry
has shut down 626 institutions as part of a crackdown on
supporters of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric accused by the
government of masterminding a failed military coup, a ministry
official said on Wednesday.
A majority of the institutions are private educational
establishments, the official added.
The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, set up a large network of
schools in Turkey and abroad over decades which have been used
to fund his movement and promote his religious teachings.
The announcement is the latest in a flurry of moves by the
Turkish authorities targeting suspected Gulen supporters in
state institutions following the July 15 abortive coup, in which
at least 230 people were killed.
(Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing
by David Dolan)