ISTANBUL, July 20 Turkey's High Education Board
has suspended four university rectors, private broadcaster NTV
reported on Wednesday, part of a widening crackdown on suspected
supporters of last weekend's failed military coup.
No further details were immediately available. The move came
shortly after a government official announced a temporary ban on
academics travelling abroad due to the risk that supporters of
the abortive coup may try to flee the country.
On Tuesday the High Education Board ordered the resignation
of 1,577 deans at both state and private universities in Turkey.
Deans are in charge of faculties while rectors run the
universities.
