White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
ISTANBUL Turkey's emergency rule, instituted in the days immediately following the July 15 failed coup, will continue as long as necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told a news conference on Monday.
President Tayyip Erdogan has previously said emergency rule - initially introduced for three months and subsequently extended for another three - could continue for beyond a year.
Erdogan declared a state of emergency days after the failed putsch, allowing him and the cabinet to bypass parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms as they deem necessary. Since then, more than 125,000 people have been sacked or suspended accused of links to the plotters.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.