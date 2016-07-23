Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reviews a guard of honour as he arrives to the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the closure of more than 1,000 private schools and has extended the period in which suspects can be detained without charge, in his first decree since declaring a three-month state of emergency, the state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday.

Erdogan declared the state of emergency late on Wednesday saying it would enable authorities to swiftly and effectively root out supporters of last weekend's failed military coup in which at least 246 people were killed.

The first decree signed by Erdogan authorises the closure of 1,043 private schools, 1,229 charities and foundations, 19 trade unions, 15 universities and 35 medical institutions, Anadolu said.

All the institutions are suspected of having links to U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Erdogan of masterminding the abortive coup.

