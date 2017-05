ANKARA The Turkish government has agreed to extend its state of emergency as Turkey fights to wipe out "terrorist organisations" following July's attempted coup, deputy prime minister and government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference following the cabinet meeting, Kurtulmus said the extension will come into effect on October 19, when the first three months expire.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Luke Baker)