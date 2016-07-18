Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks during an exclusive interview with CNN's Becky Anderson (L) at his office in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves from his residence in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it was for the country's parliament to decide whether to restore the death penalty but that if it did so he would sign such a measure into law, according to international broadcaster CNN.

Turkey scrapped capital punishment in 2004 as part of its push to join the European Union but calls for its reinstatement have grown following an abortive military coup on Friday evening in which more than 200 people were killed.

"It will take a parliamentary decision to take action... As president I will approve any decision to come out of the parliament," Erdogan told CNN in an interview, according to the broadcaster's translation.

(Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan)