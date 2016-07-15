Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSI7BB

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is safe, a presidential source said on Friday, adding that a statement made on behalf of the armed forces announcing a takeover of the government was not authorised by the military command.

The source also urged the world to "stand in solidarity" with the Turkish people.

Turkey's military said on Friday it had seized power, but the prime minister said the attempted coup would be put down.

