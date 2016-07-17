Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Sunday to continue to clean the "virus" responsible for Friday's coup attempt from all state institutions - a reference to his longtime adversary, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
Speaking at a funeral of people killed in Friday's violence, Erdogan said the coup attempt by the "terror group", led by Gulen, was put down by national will. He said members of the Gulen group, which he said have "ruined" the armed forces, are being arrested in all ranks within the army.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.