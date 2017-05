Palestinian Hamas supporters kiss a poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a Hamas rally in support of Erdogan's government against a coup attempt, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sent a mass text message to Turkish mobile phones on Saturday imploring Turks to "stand up" for democracy and peace.

The message which came from "RT ERDOGAN" and was signed with his full name, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also called on people to take to the streets against a "narrow cadre".

