European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool

ULAANBAATAR European Council President Donald Tusk called on Saturday for a swift return to Turkey's constitutional order, after a coup attempt there.

"Turkey is a key partner for the European Union. The EU fully supports the democratically elected government, the institutions of the country and the rule of law," Tusk said at regional summit in Mongolia.

"We call for a swift return to Turkey's constitutional order," he said.

(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)