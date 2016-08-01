ISTANBUL Aug 1 Expulsions from the military are
not entirely over and more personnel will be dismissed if
necessary, Turkish defence minister told CNN Turk television on
Monday, following the dismissal of thousands of soldiers after a
failed coup.
There were 311 soldiers, including 9 generals, still at
large, Fikri Isik said, following the July 15-16 attempted coup
when a faction of the military commandeered tanks, helicopters
and fighter jets and attempted to topple the government. Isik
said that they were believed to still be in Turkey.
